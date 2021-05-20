Grand Lake Health provided a message to the members of St. Marys Rotary club Wednesday afternoon by having one of its members show off a program that aims to help those dealing with cardiac issues.
Carol Modica, the clinical coordinator for cardiac services and a member of Grand Lake Health for over 26 years, visited the Rotary’s meeting and talked about the cardiology program the organization offers. Her main focus for the day was the concept of cardiac rehab, which is something she focuses on heavily.
“Cardiac rehab is not new to Grand Lake Health System. We started our cardiac rehab program 26 years ago,” Modica stated at the beginning of her speech. The reason behind the formation of the program is said to be an obvious one. “The system felt it was necessary to bring this type of program directly to our community so people wouldn’t have to travel to Lima, to Sidney, or to other places, so we have it in our own backyard.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.