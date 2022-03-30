NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Board of Education received an informative presentation at Monday night’s meeting in relation to a study done at the school involving dyslexia and what can be done to improve learning for students.
Stacy Stetler has been working on a project this year as part of a course she’s taking to become an administrator, one that involves many of the kids at school that have dyslexia, something that she has become very passionate about. Dyslexia is known as the neurological learning disorder where people have difficulty reading due to an issue identifying speech sounds and how they relate to written words.
“Earlier in the year [Principal Kim Waterman] asked me to give you a little update on my position this year, and I’ve tried to tie it together with my administrative requirements,” stated Stetler as being the purpose of the presentation. “I had to create an internship implementation project.”
Stetler decided to focus on the topic of dyslexia due to being a specialist in the subject after taking several workshops, aiming to become a certified academic language therapist. She believes that dealing with dyslexia, especially at a young age, is important to making sure their lives are easier in the future.
