Ross Kantner, Councilman of the 4th Ward alluded to a new, potential misappropriation of money from Fund 301 and suggested the Rules of Council had been violated when two members--Auditor Wilbur Wells and Engineering Superintendent Mary Rook--did not attend Monday's meeting. 

Kantner requested documentation for the appropriation for the sidewalk which was a part of the West Benton reconstruction. Auditor Wilbur Wells was not present at the Sept. 19th meeting. Therefore, Interim Mayor Steve Henderson requested his presence, along with that of Andy Beane, Interim Superintendent of Engineering, at the Oct. 3 meeting.

