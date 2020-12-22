The season of giving is well underway and the Auglaize County Council on Aging and the St. Marys FFA chapter combined efforts to make the holidays a brighter time for area senior citizens with donations not only of food but also holiday goodies.
“We did about 235 deliveries of food, cookies, homemade Christmas cards from St. Marys primary through middle school made and then the FFA donated poinsettias,” said ACCA Executive Director Bob Warren.
