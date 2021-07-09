The Auglaize County Council on Aging opened its doors to senior citizens on Wednesday, the first time post-pandemic.
The demand to gather at the center is high, and to facilitate limiting the number of seniors allowed in the center each day, agency officials drew names out of a hat.
“We are limiting up to 25 people; we are rotating the people in and out on a weekly basis,” Director Bob Warren said.
Monday, Wednesday and Fridays seniors can participate in a meal and activities at the center.
They will be maintaining social distancing and screened before getting on the bus and screened again when they get to the center. Those on the bus will have to wear a mask.
