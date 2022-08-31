NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen-New Knoxviile Rotary welcomed Dan Condon of New Bremen to talk about the medicinal purposes of plants. The presentation began with a history on lawn care.
“The desire for lawns was so intense,” stated Condon. “That in the 17th Century in Europe the ruling class flaunted their personal wealth by literally surrounding themselves with lawns.”
Condon explained that for most people in the United Stated, lawn care at that time was not feasible. He stated that colonists at that time preferred to use their lawns as cottage gardens, growing edible plants and herbs.
Condon then spoke of current lawn care in the US and the dangers caused by pesticide usage.
“The fertilizers and pesticides used to make lawns beautiful,” said Condon. “Run into the streams, gutters and water sources, potentially being harmful to anything that consumes it.”
As the presentation continued, Condon questioned what a lawn should look like. For Condon, a lawn is not necessarily about beauty but purpose. Plants that are considered weeds to many individuals can actually be used for medicinal purposes.
“When you label something a weed, it’s a plant that’s in the wrong place,” Condon said. “So if you put it in the right place and you understand what is actually in that particular plant it becomes a wonderful gift.”
