WAPAKONETA — After 10 years of showing in 4-H and doing what she loves, Morgan Leffel capped off her 4-H career in a big way on Wednesday.
Leffel, a standout volleyball and basketball player for New Knoxville as well, went out on top, winning grand champion in the junior fair market barrow show.
“It's the first time I've won grand in the junior show,” Leffel said, adding that she’s won third overall in the market show and won the born and raised show which is an impressive feat in its own right. “I don't think our family has won it in a long time either. It was just a good way to go out.”
Leffel, a member of the New Knoxville Livestock Boosters, said she had no expectations before entering the ring for the final drive.
“Before I went in, my dad said, 'Just go out there and have fun because this could be your last time out in the ring,’” she said. “I had no intentions of winning, I thought it would be awesome if I got in the top five. If not, it's just a privilege to be out here out of all these pigs to show. When he talked about the pigs and he slapped my pig on my back I automatically started crying thinking, 'Is this real?' It was just an awesome feeling.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.