As the end of the school year draws closer, the Memorial High School Choir program is planning on holding its last concert on May 9, with plans for it to be its biggest yet.
The school is planning on holding the Pops Concert, with the focus being old pop songs that many people know and love from the 80s and onward. It’s going to be a very involved concert, involving different solos and choreography, and the students are excited for it.
“I’m really excited to have such an interactive concert with the audience,” said Autumn Crowell, a senior who has worked in these productions for years now. “I would say we’ve been practicing for it since after our Christmas concert.”
Audrey Lambert, the choir director for MHS, is planning on making it one of their biggest performances yet and that means plenty of practice being done by the students. The group that’s participating in this the concert has been working with each other all year now and they’re looking forward to doing one last show together.
“Each of the high school choirs get a really fun set and it’s also going to feature a lot of soloists too,” said Olivia Lutz, another senior who’s working on the production. She hopes that the end product is something people will remember. “We have a really fun group, so it makes everything really enjoyable.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.