NEW BREMEN — It was an eventful morning on Tuesday in New Bremen as Rotarians got a history lesson on a prominent doctor from New Knoxville and made a donation to the New Knoxville Historical Society.
Months in the making, the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club presented a National Cash Register to the New Knoxville Historical Society.
The register, manufactured by National Cash Register which was founded in Dayton, belonged to Adolph’s Restaurant in New Knoxville.
It exchanged owners several times over the years — a couple times being bought at the Rotary’s annual auction — but Tuesday marked the day it went back to New Knoxville.
“We are going to give it to the historical society so that it's back home,” said Rotarian Steve Hartwig. “It's where it should be, I think.”
