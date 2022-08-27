Paws Photo

This is James and Lisa Meeker of St. Marys with their rescue dog Bailey at the National Dog Day celebration organized by the Auglaize County Humane Society at Biggby Coffee.

 By Jean McCollum

Biggby Coffee in St. Marys welcomed the Auglaize County Humane Society to their establishment in celebration of National Dog Day.

“Pup cups are something that Biggby offers all the time to their fur babies and those are free to any dog,” said Jeanette Tajalle, district manager. “So we just kind of wanted to take it a step further. Our owner Jon (Sell) is so actively involved in the community, we thought, what a better way then to get the Humane Society involved and try to give back and help them out at the same time and get some dogs adopted.”

