Biggby Coffee in St. Marys welcomed the Auglaize County Humane Society to their establishment in celebration of National Dog Day.
“Pup cups are something that Biggby offers all the time to their fur babies and those are free to any dog,” said Jeanette Tajalle, district manager. “So we just kind of wanted to take it a step further. Our owner Jon (Sell) is so actively involved in the community, we thought, what a better way then to get the Humane Society involved and try to give back and help them out at the same time and get some dogs adopted.”
For Biggby, their main goal is to raise awareness for the Humane Society and to get donations that will stay within Auglaize County.
“As much as we are coffee fanatics, we are animal fanatics,” she stated.
Deb Logan, manager of the Auglaize County Humane Society, came to support the event. She brought along Duke, a four month old wired hair vizsla that she is hoping to be rescued.
“We are a non for profit organization,” said Logan. “We’ve been in business since 1974 and our job is to find misplaced dogs and cats out in the community and get them placed into loving homes.”
The agency currently has approximately 100 cats and dogs with approximately 75 percent of those being cats. Spayed and neutering is a big part of what they do to reduce the population. Per Logan, most dogs brought to them are strays, owner surrenders or by the dog warden.
“We also pool from areas around us,” she said. “We will go to other counties and other places that are kill shelters. We’re non kill. So we will pull from kill shelters and get them into our facility.”
