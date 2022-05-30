MINSTER — Minster High School graduated 64 students on Sunday afternoon during its commencement ceremony.
“I know that you missed out on some experiences during the worst of the pandemic, but I'm grateful your senior year saw a return to the typical traditions and events MHS students get to enjoy,” said 7-12 Principal Austin Kaylor. “I want to thank you for being great role models for our younger students. I've thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to get to know each of you, and watch you grow. I hope you'll look back on your years at Minster fondly and remember our staff as a caring, dedicated team who worked hard to help you along your journey.”
Redmond Bernhold was the class salutatorian, and in his speech, thanked family members who paved the way for him.
Bernhold’s great-grandmother was salutatorian of her Minster class in 1927, and her daughter, Patricia Bernhold was salutatorian of her class in 1952.
“Although Patricia has since passed, I know from family stories that her work ethic matched her mother’s,” said Bernhold.
His mother, Audra, was salutatorian of her 1986 Fort Loramie class.
“My mom and dad have taught me so much about the value of hard work,” he said.
His brother, Quinten, was valedictorian of his Minster class in 2011.
Bernhold said that one lesson he’s learned throughout high school is self-determination.
“If I want something, I need to earn it. That is what I encourage each and every one of you to do when we move on from this chapter of life,” he said. “Without self-determination, success would die in darkness. Take advantage of every opportunity in the workforce, military, college and all future endeavors. Class of '22, I see great things in our future. Thank you for the great memories we have experienced as a class.”
In her valedictorian speech, senior Ava Grieshop recounted some lessons she had learned in her years at Minster.
“Parents, teachers, coaches, families, friends and faculty: The class thanks you for all you've done for us,” said Grieshop. “From the first day of kindergarten to our last moments together as a class, we are here to celebrate the everlasting memories and accomplishments of the class of 2022.”
The first lesson was to challenge yourself.
“Whether it be taking challenging classes in school or trying almost every high school sport, each of us has had the chance to step out of our comfort zone and take a risk,” she said.
Read the full story in the May 31 edition of The Evening Leader or become an online subscriber today.