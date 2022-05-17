Tri Star Career Compact held its graduation ceremony on Thursday, with students coming to receive their career passports for their respective programs. Six students, however, left as the first recipients of the Tri Star Eternal Scholarship.
Started by Rod and Barb Carpenter in the summer of 2021, the scholarship was built with the original goal of raising $100,000 to give three students within the Tri Star program. However, their goal was not only met, but was expanded upon to include three more students and provide more monetary value to the scholarships.
“You guys mean so much to this area. We had over 300 contributors to this scholarship and raising over $144,000 to make sure this goes forward forever,” Rod Carpenter told the students at the ceremony after passing the scholarships out. “The scholarships are only going to get larger or more in quantity.”
The students are Nathan Boley, Benjamin Wellman, Aliyah Arleng, Summer Loften, Katelyn Mescher and Mallory Messick. The Carpenters were the ones that chose the students of more than 30 candidates, stating that they were the ones they believed most deserving of the scholarship.
“We wish that we could’ve gave scholarships to our 32 applicants. They were all very worthy,” stated Rod. He wished them all the best for the future and that he hoped it wouldn’t be the last time he saw them.
“You guys stood out to us and we really appreciate you all very much taking the time to fill out the applications.”
The money within the scholarship should continue to increase exponentially, resulting in bigger payoffs and more students receiving it in the future. Rod and Barb said they are looking forward to what kind of results the scholarship will bring.
