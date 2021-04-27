The New Knoxville Board of Education was given an interesting demonstration Monday night with the unveiling of four new welding booths located in the New Knoxville High School lab room.
After the New Knoxville BOE concluded with their approval of last meetings minutes and went over the financial report, Principal Jenny Fledderjohann led those in attendance at the meeting down to the room in order to show off the recent purchase.
The new addition to the school is something some students were looking forward to, especially those wanting to learn welding as a trade.
