NEW BREMEN — Two individuals and one local business were honored in front of their peers at a luncheon on Tuesday afternoon.
Brian and Steph Alig, Casey Rammel and Minster Local Schools Superintendent Brenda Boeke were all award winners at the annual luncheon held at Faith Alliance Church by the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce.
Owners of Speedway Lanes in New Bremen, Brian and Steph Alig were recipients of the Community and Business Pride Award, or Business of the Year.
The Aligs were nominated for their work to “provide a space that is open and welcoming to the entire community.”
During the COVID-19 shutdown, the Aligs took the time to do a major remodel to the bowling alley which included a new ceiling, installing LED lighting throughout the entire building and adding tile flooring to the kitchen and storage areas.
“Affectionately known as ‘The BA,’ Speedway Lanes has been one place to provide a space for community folks to gather, for obvious reasons of entertainment, delicious food and drinks,” Chamber Director Sara Topp read from the nomination letter. “Especially in the last two years, it’s been a place where people can gather just to be together in times of celebration and in tragedy. They also provide ample space for groups to hold meetings, work to create special meals for families, local groups, companies, get-togethers and special occasions. Brian and Steph truly care about the surrounding community and put in lots of hours to ensure a safe, fun and welcoming home to everyone.”
