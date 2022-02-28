The world could use more love and service. That thought was what inspired Kienna Wellman of New Knoxville’s entry in the annual God, Flag and Country oratorical contest sponsored by the Wapakoneta Eagles organization.
Matthew Ansbach recalled there was no moment of silence held in September of last year to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack, which included the bombing of the World Trade Center Towers and the Pentagon, and the crash of an airplane in Pennsylvania, and used a story during that event to inspire his speech.
Thankful to be living in a time where children are allowed to go to school rather than be working in factories was the spark that gave Makenna Pfenning a topic on which to base her speech entry in the contest.
The speeches were presented to a panel of judges Sunday afternoon. All three winners in their age divisions, 14-15, 12-13, and 11-12 respectively, will represent Wapakoneta in the District Contest, set for March 20 at the Celina Eagles.
