WAPAKONETA — Three people — including a public official — are facing aggravated murder charges after an incident in the rural Wapakoneta area on Sunday that involved the death of Timothy Hovanec, 36, of Herndon, Virginia.
Anita Green, 61, of Wapakoneta, the Farm Service Agency director for Auglaize County, along with Anthony Theodoru, 33, and Amanda Hovanec, 34, were all charged with aggravated murder Thursday in Auglaize County Municipal Court. All three listed a Middle Pike address as their residence.
According to an Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office press release, Timothy Hovanec, 36, who last resided in Herdon, Virgnia, was reported missing Tuesday. An investigation into his whereabouts led detectives to locate his body Thursday near Blank Pike and Wrestle Creek Road.
Sheriff Mike Vorhees hopes it brings closure for the victim’s family by letting them know the deceased has been found. For now Hovanec’s body has been set to Toledo for an autopsy.
Bureau of Criminal Investigation officials and county Sheriffs deputies were seen conducting search warrants Thursday afternoon, looking for a body and other evidence in eastern Auglaize County shortly after the suspects were arrested. That included warrants at 19423 Middle Pike as well as near a pond at Wrestle Creek and Blank Pike.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.