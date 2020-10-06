Because of safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, St. Marys Rotary will not holding its annual Halloween parade this year but will have a drive-thru event taking place Oct. 27.
During last week's Rotary Club meeting, President Wes Protsman said children can dress up for the event but will have to stay in a vehicle. Vehicles can enter the parking lot next to the Cook Gymnasium building at the Skip Baughman Complex. Rotarians will give candy to vehicles to those who come to the drive-thru parade and before vehicles leave the parking lot, members from the St. Marys Area Resource Team (SMART) will hand out goodie bags.
More information about the drive-thru parade will be released at a later date by the club.