NEW BREMEN — Village council bid farewell to two longtime councilors at its meeting last week as Wednesday marked the last meetings for Jim Kronenberger, who began his term in 2014, and Don Kuck, who had been serving on council since Jan. 1, 1998.
“I just wanted to thank Don and Jim for their many years of service to council. I’ve been very appreciative,” said Mayor Bob Parker. “We’re going to miss you.”
Kronenberger called the experience “very interesting” and, at the end of the meeting, Kuck passed along a photo of when he and Councilor Dennis Burnell were sworn in in 1998.
Kuck also served as council president from 2003 to 2021.
Councilors Wednesday completed a second reading of an ordinance that has been tabled since July regarding wastewater rates in the village.
Following the reading, councilors voted not to move forward with the ordinance, and it will reappear on the agenda as a first reading at council’s first meeting in January.
