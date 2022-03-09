UNION TOWNSHIP — A crash on U.S. 33 Monday afternoon killed two people, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at 2:05 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 33 and state Route 65.
A blue 20116 Volvo semi, operated by Larry Floyd, 69, of Fairmount, Indiana, was traveling westbound on U.S. 33. A white 2018 Honda CRV, driven by Warren Smith, 78, of Huntsville, Ohio, was stopped at the posted stop sign and failed to yield the right of way to the approaching semi.
The semi struck Smith’s vehicle within the intersection, pushed the Honda off the left side of the roadway, struck several trees and then came to rest. Floyd was treated by St. Johns EMS for minor injuries and was not transported.
Smith, who along with Patricia Smith, a passenger in the front seat, both had to be mechanically extracted from the Honda and both were pronounced deceased by the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office.
The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns, Fire Department and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Auglaize County EMA, the Auglaize County Coroner, Eley Funeral Home, Big Daddy’s Towing, Topps Towing and Dayton Power and Light.
The next of kin was notified and the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not expected, and all parties involved were wearing seat belts during the time of the crash.
