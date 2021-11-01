The JTD Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of two new directors recently elected to the board, Tanya Temple and Beverly Wilker.
Temple is from St. Marys and is married to Scott Temple. They have two sons, Grant and Hayden. She is the branch manager of 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union in St. Marys. Temple has been involved as a member of the “For the Love of Hospice” Gala committee, supporting Grand Lake Hospice since 2010 and has served as the committee chair since 2015. She serves as the president of the New Knoxville Music Boosters. She is the past treasurer of New Knoxville Youth Sports and treasurer of Women in Business.
Wilker is from St. Marys and married to Mike Wilker. She is the vice president of Wilker Poultry Farms, Inc. She is retired, Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, civilian as Management Analyst, DoD, USAF, Executive Assistant, Vocational Rehabilitation, West Virginia. She is currently the vocational director for the St. Marys Rotary Club, Dayton Aviation Air Camp Recruiter, an Interact liaison with St. Marys High School and a MAV Youth Big Sister. Beverly and Mike enjoy time spent with their friends, children and grandchildren.
