The 171st Auglaize County Fair kicked off Sunday afternoon with a full week of entertainment, food, fun, competitions, and shows ahead.
The Sunday festivities began with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony was held in front of the newly constructed Piehl Family Arena entrance. The entrance, complete with a welcoming grain bin, was re-done to better reflect Auglaize County’s agriculture roots. Outside the arena, a new patio was installed to honor 4-H members.
Present during the ceremony included members of the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce, Auglaize County Fair board members, Angie King(Ohio House of Representatives), and Tim Schneider from the office of Senator J.D. Vance. “Outreach in the counties is very important to the Senator(J.D. Vance),” commented Schneider on behalf of the Vance office. “It's our county fairs that often serve as a primary opportunity to exhibit activity in the county. Whether it be businesses, farmers, or other industries it's something we think is very important,” finalized Schneider. Additionally, Schneider presented Ed Doenges, the Auglaize County Fair secretary and manager, with an official proclamation from the office of U.S. Senator JD Vance. “I am honored to extend a warm welcome to all visitors and participants of the 2023 Auglaize County Fair,” said Vance in his proclamation. “Ohio’s county fairs occupy an important place in our state’s culture and history, and the Auglaize County Fair is no exception. The Auglaize County Fair, with its diverse array of exhibits, competitions, livestock shows, and live entertainment, embodies the essence of community spirit. Whether in the barn or the grandstands, fairgoers will see some of the best Ohio has to offer,” added Vance.
Following the opening ceremony, livestock shows eased spectators throughout the afternoon. From horses, chickens, pigs, and steers to baked goods, and much more.
The opening day also featured the crowing of Morgan Rempfer as Auglaize county Equine Queen, the crowing took place in the horse arena, followed by the Open Musical Freestyle.
By Drew Niekamp for The Evening Leader
Read the full story in today's edition of The Evening Leader