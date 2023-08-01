171st Auglaize County Fair Begins

The Ribbon cutting ceremony marks the official start for the 2023 Auglaize County Fair 

 Photo by Drew Neikamp for The Evening Leader

The 171st Auglaize County Fair kicked off Sunday afternoon with a full week of entertainment, food, fun, competitions, and shows ahead. 

The Sunday festivities began with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony was held in front of the newly constructed Piehl Family Arena entrance. The entrance, complete with a welcoming grain bin, was re-done to better reflect Auglaize County’s agriculture roots. Outside the arena, a new patio was installed to honor 4-H members.

