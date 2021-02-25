After celebrating one of the best seasons in St. Marys girls soccer history, three Roughriders celebrated their decisions to continue their soccer careers on Wednesday.
Seniors Lilly Ankerman, Madi Anthony and Katie Lucas signed their national letter of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in the next level.
Ankerman signed her letter to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio where she will be majoring in business administration while a member of the Racers’ women’s soccer team. Anthony picked Bluffton University and Lucas is joining her brother, Kyle, at Ohio Wesleyan University.
