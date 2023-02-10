BATH TOWNSHIP — It wasn’t the best ending, but there were flashes of hope.
The St. Marys girls basketball team wrapped up the 2022-23 regular season with a 45-35 loss at Bath on Thursday night.
The Lady Roughriders finished with a 6-3 record in the Western Buckeye League and are now 12-10 overall.
Poor shooting and turnovers put the Lady Riders behind in the first half of Thursday’s contest.
They were able to hit some shots in the third, but so was Bath, as they expanded the lead to 20 points.
The Wildkittens then put things in neutral in the fourth. St. Marys continued to fight and made the final margin respectable.
Coach Jon Burke said, “We weren’t getting the ball in the paint in the first half. We were kind of rushed.”
He noted that they were able to do better in the second half, but gave up some points due to the increased tempo.
Sophomore Reese Rable had 10 points for the Lady Riders. Burke said that she “is an X factor for us” on offense.
Ella Jacobs had eight points and Reagan Allemeier added six.
For the Wildkittens, they were 7-2 in league action and 18-4 overall.
Anne Oliver had 16 points and Elena Oliver 10 on the night.
A basket by Anne Oliver and a three from Rachel Clark got the hosts out of the gate.
A free throw by Morgan Hesse was the Riders’ only point until Allemeier hit a three with 3:26 to go in the first.
Bath got another score by Anne Oliver and a three from Kiersten Sheridan to take a 10-4 lead.
Bath dominated the second period, forcing the Riders into several passes that were taken away.
Ella Jacobs had the lone basket for the Lady Riders on a reverse layup.
Bath got nine points in the frame and led at the break 196.
St. Marys got scores by Jacobs and Cora Rable at the beginning of the third, but Bath answered each with shots from beyond the arc. One was by Faith Clark and the other by Elena Oliver.
Reese Rable then hit a two and a three to get St. Marys within 10 points, 25-15 as the period neared the midway point.
Bath roared back with an 11-2 run, with scoring by Rachel Clark and both the Olivers.
Reese Rable made a three and Hesse added a free throw as the period wound down. Bath got two more shots, including one by Anne Oliver as the buzzer sounded to make it 40-21.
Bath then held the ball for long stretches in the fourth period.
St. Marys scored 14 points in the final frame to make the margin 10 points by the final horn.
That included a steal and layup by Cora Rable, and 3-pointers from Allemeier and Sophia Menker.
Game Notes
St. Marys will be off until next Thursday, when they face Van Wert in a sectional contest at Bluffton. Tipoff is 6 p.m.
The winner will face Fostoria on Feb. 18 at noon.
Score by quarters
St. Marys 4 2 15 14 -35
Bath 10 9 21 5 -- 45
ST. MARYS (35)
Ella Jacobs 4-0-0-0-8; Reagan Allemeier 0-2-0-0-6; Ashlie Nuss 0-0-0-0-0; Morgan Hesse 1-0-2-4-4; Chloe Ott 0-0-0-0-0; Lily Rammel 0-0-0-0-0; Reese Rable 2-20-0-10; Cora Rable 2-0-0-0-4; Sophia Menker 0-1-0-0-3; Cadence Hirschfeld 0-0-0-0-0; TOTALS 7-5-2-4-35.
BATH (45)
Faith Clark 0-1-1-3-4; Kiersten Sheridan 0-1-0-0-3; Rachel Clark 1-2-0-1-8; Claire Foust 2-0-0-0-4; Kelsie Carlson 0-0-0-0-0; Izzy McDermott 0-0-0-0-0; Anne Oliver 7-0-2-2-16; Elena Oliver 2-20-1-10; TOTALS 12-6-3-7-45. ———