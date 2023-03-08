The Minster Journeyman’s Club presented the Minster Youth Basketball Organization with a donation on Wednesday. The donation was for $3,185 and will cover fees associated with gym rentals and practices this season for the Boys and Girls Youth Basketball teams, third through sixth grades.
“We raise money mostly through Oktoberfest to give to the community,” said Chad Willis, a member of the Journeymen.
Willis said that the Journeymen are a community organization that has around 80 members.
