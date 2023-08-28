Fatal: Officer-involved shooting early Friday morning in Celina

Friday morning saw the region wake to news of an officer-involved shooting at Eastview Park (Huffy’s Pond) in Celina.
The incident occurred around 2:12 a.m. and resulted in the death of Corey Andrew, 24, of St. Marys. According to a press release from the Celina Police Department, Andrew was pronounced dead at the Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater.
“BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) was requested by the Celina Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning,” said Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in an e-mail message Friday.
Irwin explained that the BCI gets called upon by law enforcement agencies to assist in investigations.
“A good example is our Crime Scene Unit. A local department may have a homicide and they call us in,” said Irwin. He said that the practice of calling in third party for investigations is becoming more common for law enforcement organizations.
“This is the forty-second shooting we’ve investigated this year,” said Irwin. He went on to provide some statistics over the last several years starting with 2022. “In 2022 we investigated 59, 2021 we investigated 69, 2020 we investigated 50, and just 26 in 2019.”
He said that the catalyst for the increased investigations happened during the pandemic.
“In 2020 with George Floyd, all of those events precipitated law enforcement saying they wanted a third party to investigate,” explained Irwin.
When BCI is called in they handle the investigation from start to finish. They do things like process the scene, collect evidence, and interview witnesses, and in the case of officer-involved shootings, they also interview the officer.
“We gather all the facts of the case, those reports are put together and given to the county prosecutor,” said Irwin. He said that from there the prosecutors have several options after looking over the case, from dismissing the case, sending it to grand jury, or requesting a special prosecutor.
“Attorney General Yost is very intentional to protect the integrity of the investigation. Something that is very important is integrity,” said Irwin. He said that whenever there is a fatal, officer-involved shooting, that BCI makes everything available to the public.
“Once legal proceedings are complete, we post the cases to our website. All the reports, videos, and everything. We put it directly on our website for people to see,” said Irwin before continuing. “They’ve very thorough investigations.”
The name of the officer involved in the shooting was not available at the time of publication. At the time of publication the BCI’s investigation was ongoing.