The Menagerie in St. Marys used to be located in the Plaza on Indiana Avenue, but has now moved to a more spacious location at 518 Jackson St. Along with that move, came more space, and more space has turned into an opportunity to taste cuisine from around the world.
“This is something that we don’t have anywhere else in St. Marys. Its different because we wanted to give something unique to the people of St. Marys,” said Rita Daugherty, owner of
This cuisine from around the world will be coming from Chef Kenny Cross.
“He’s traveled all around the world, and he knows all of the cuisines internationally, and that’s how he cooks,” said Daugherty.
The dinners at The Menagerie happen once a month, and each menu is different. For March the theme is ‘A Taste of Ireland’, and includes Bangers and Mash, Killarney Cabbage-n-Kale, Irish Soda Bread, and a Guiness Chocolate Cake.
