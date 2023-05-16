St. Marys native’s Civil War letters to be made into a play

When the Civil War broke out in 1861, the nation was divided and men from throughout the nation would serve. For St. Marys native Charles Kruse, that service would see him fight in battles and become a prisoner, all while recording it in letters home. That incredible story will soon be told on stage at The Grand in the form of a play.
“An Auglaize County boy, an Ohio boy, its quite the story to tell about Charles Kruse, and the letters he wrote back home,” said Project Coordinator for The Grand Doug Spencer at a press conference Monday.
“I was first introduced to Charles as a trustee with the Auglaize County Historical Society,” said Dr. Todd Spieles, an expert on Kruse. He said that a in the 1990’s he was made aware of Kruse and the need for more information about him.
“To sum it up, I did around four years of research on over 100 letters,” said Spieles. He said that research ended up in educational materials that were sent out to schools, an hour long program on WBGU, and publication in the St. Marys Anthology.
“When you think of Civil War Stories, you think of the horrors of war, and that is in these letters, but there also is a love story,” said Spieles. He said that Kruse spoke of his girlfriend in his letters, but that there was racism present as well, until he went to the south and saw the realities for slaves.
“There was a profound conversion in his views after being in the south and seeing how slaves were treated,” said Spieles.
He said that the letters cover the time period from him leaving St. Marys, until his final letter home in 1865.
“There are 112 letters and a total of 134 pages of correspondence,” said Michael Hurwitz, a Theater Consultant for The Grand and the person who is bringing the letters to life via the play. Hurwitz said that Kruse was only 20 years old when he went into battle first time at Perryville, Kentucky.
“Perryville was his first encounter with the Confederates. He talks about being on a ridge, and when we stood on the ridge in that spot, a park ranger read one of his letters,” said Hurwitz of a trip he took to the battlefield. He said that his goal was to translate the letters into a drama, and not to simply have them read on the stage.
“It’s a one act play, 90 minutes long, with no intermission. Its 20,000 words, 65 pages, and will have 17 actors,” said Hurwitz before continuing. “It tells Charles’ stories. Tells the privations of what the Civil War must have been like.”
Hurwitz explained that Kruse was eventually captured at Franklin, Tennessee and then sent to Andersonville Prison.
“The most hideous prisoner of war camp ever,” said Hurwitz. He said that there we’re over 1,000 deaths a day there, and that Kruse survived until the end of the war.
“He survives the battles, survives Andersonville, gets on the steamboat Sultana in April 1865. They head towards Memphis, the boiler explodes and kills over 1000 people,” said Hurwitz. Kruse was amongst the dead in the worst maritime disaster in American History.
The performance will also feature visuals that will play at points before returning to the live performance, as well as a narrator. There will also be live music from the Civil War as well.
“That week will include a Civil War Symposium. Nationally recognized authors, and others. It’s starting to shape up into a week of activities that while highlight Charles’ story, the importance of his story to the community, and more importantly, the role that St. Marys played in the Civil War,” said Hurwitz. He said that he is also working on a book that will contain both the letters and the play.
“We’re also doing an educational component for grades 8-12 to take it into the schools. It’s going to be an exciting time,” said Hurwitz.
In order to make the play a reality, there is a call for actors from the community to play roles in the drama.
“We want to cast as many people from Auglaize County and St. Marys as possible,” said Hurwitz. he said that the play will feature the young and old, and that roles will be soldiers, mothers, fathers, and officers amongst others.
“Please get the word out. Come to the theater to audition. What we really need right now is to get the community excited enough to participate,” said Hurwitz.
“We’re bringing charley’s story back to life and concurrently bringing the theater back to life while St. Marys is celebrating its 200th birthday,” said Spencer. He said that the connections around the play continue to evolve, and that they expect to see people from all over the nation attend. “It’s because of this community project, and people doing the homework and leg work, that this is happening.”
Auditions for the play will be at The Grand, 119 W. Spring St., St. Marys, on Friday, May 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The performances will be Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2:00 p.m.