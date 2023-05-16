St. Marys native’s Civil War letters to be made into a play

Doug Spencer, Dr. Todd Spieles, and Michael Hurwitz announced a new play about St. Marys native Charles Kruse that will premier at The Grand in August. Kruse served during the Civil War and wrote letters home from the time he left in 1862 until his death in 1865.

 Photo by Brent Melton

When the Civil War broke out in 1861, the nation was divided and men from throughout the nation would serve. For St. Marys native Charles Kruse, that service would see him fight in battles and become a prisoner, all while recording it in letters home. That incredible story will soon be told on stage at The Grand in the form of a play.

“An Auglaize County boy, an Ohio boy, its quite the story to tell about Charles Kruse, and the letters he wrote back home,” said Project Coordinator for The Grand Doug Spencer at a press conference Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you