6B.Low, a local St. Marys musician

6B Low, otherwise known as Brandon Mullins, is a local musician.

 Photo Provided

6B.Low, a local St. Marys musician, has recently announced that he’ll be releasing a new single sometime around March 31.

The musician is known mainly for his mixed genre music that includes country, rap and classic rock, having had plenty of success in the past with his music. He has recently announced that he is releasing a single by the name of “Losin My Mind,” which he plans to have out later this month.

Tags

Recommended for you