6B.Low, a local St. Marys musician, has recently announced that he’ll be releasing a new single sometime around March 31.
The musician is known mainly for his mixed genre music that includes country, rap and classic rock, having had plenty of success in the past with his music. He has recently announced that he is releasing a single by the name of “Losin My Mind,” which he plans to have out later this month.
Having worked on his music since he lived in Delton, Florida to his current home in St. Marys, he states that this new single will be “deeply relatable” and will help contribute to his ongoing success. He has been a musician for nearly three years, with plans to continue moving forward as his career develops.
He encourages anyone to listen to listen to his music as well as other upcoming projects. For more information on 6B.Low, feel free to visit his Facebook and other social media pages in order to updated on future concert dates and other announcements.