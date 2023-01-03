Simple Things Crafting provides plenty of services for those wanting to learn more about art in the city of St. Marys.
Walking the sidewalks of downtown St. Marys you might miss the door to Simple Things Crafting, but behind that door awaits a world of crafting, art, and artwork.
The business opened in Apr. 2021 after its owner, Liz Obringer, found inspiration in her granddaughter.
“I’ve always been a little crafty and enjoyed painting,” said Obringer before continuing, “When she was born, she really re-kindled my love of art.”
Obringer, a nurse of twenty-two years, found herself in a funk before her granddaughter arrived. She survived breast cancer in 2017, and when COVID hit, she reevaluated her career. This reevaluation has been seen frequently with workers
in the healthcare field because of the pandemic response.
“When my granddaughter started to enjoy crafting, I found my happy place again,” said Obringer. She continues working as a medical-surgical nurse because she loves her patients, but it is also evident how much she loves her shop.
“We were born and raised here. We’re Roughriders through and through,” said Obringer of herself and her husband who own the shop.
“We wanted to do something in the community,” she said.
When you walk in the door, you are greeted with artwork, and supplies covering the walls, all of it colorful. Hung on the walls are painted signs, and canvas paintings. Set on shelves are painted ceramic figurines, along with those you can purchase and paint at the shop as well. You’ll also find hot-glue guns, ribbon, paintbrushes, and nearly every crafting supply accessible.
“We can do a lot of types of art here. I like messy art,” said Obringer proudly.
As I neared the end of the interview, Andrew and Kylee Klausing brought their children in for their appointment.
“We heard about something called spatter painting, and stopped by to check it out,” Kylee said of her first visit. The next time in the shop, “my daughter got her friend a painting class as a gift, and they both got to experience it together,” she said. Kylee mentioned that this visit was brought on after she spotted some turtle cut outs on the wall that she wanted her children to paint in order to create a sign for the couple’s backyard.
Andrew was busily painting as I talked with his wife, but when asked if he like to paint he chuckled and said, “this is my first time, I’m not an average painter, but this is a great family time.”
Kylee added “we believe in supporting local businesses. This one especially, because its family oriented.”
If you’re interested in learning more about Simple Things Crafting, you can check them out on Facebook by searching their name.