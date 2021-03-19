A local author will host a book signing Sunday afternoon at Interior Motifs in downtown Wapakoneta to promote her newly published book, Smoky Mountains Romance.
Local resident Pam Egbert, a graduate of New Knoxville, has been writing books for 20 years — since she first started on her computer that had a green screen and everything was saved on disks. Her first book, The Silver Heart, was all saved on disks and when she brought the manuscript back out of her file cabinet they had to retype it from the hard copy. Before The Silver Heart was published, Egbert took back her pen name for her books, Samantha Sheridan.
Egbert’s new book, Smoky Mountains Romance, was started after she went to a Lima Memorial Hospital banquet where actor Randolph Mantooth was speaking about his role as John Gage on the 1970s TV drama “Emergency.”
