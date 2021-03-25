FINDLAY — Brent Miller, of St Marys, will perform in the University of Findlay's Jazz Ensemble spring concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 21. Titled "An Afternoon of Fun," the concert will feature a variety of traditional blues, swing and Latin charts along with popular music by artists such as Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake and CeeLo Green.
The performance will be livestreamed for free via UFTV at Findlay.edu/ arts-events. The concert will be conducted by Wes King, band director.
