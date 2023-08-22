Lock One Community Arts has as its theme for the 2023-2024 Season, “Unlock LOCA Live.”

LOCA, a non-profit organization, was formed in 2001 by three couples with the intent of bringing live professional stage performances to the West Central Ohio region. This group exists through the support of faithful sponsors, season pass holders, ticket sales, and generous contributions from businesses and friends. All activity is governed by an all-volunteer board composed of a dedicated group of local individuals who generously give their time and talents.

