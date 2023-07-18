Around 30 members of the Auglaize County Retired Teachers Association met for a buffet lunch at C-Town Wings in Celina for their July meeting.
The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Beverly Zeigler and a prayer given by Membership Committee Chair, Charlotte Duncan. Duncan also introduced four newly retired teachers who joined ACRTA at the July 12 meeting: Joe Ginter, Deb Hinkley, Karen Newlove, and Cindy Wilker.
After lunch, President Diane Elshire read “Memories from a One-room Country School,” by Dr. Marvin G. Knittle, a professor at the University of Nebraska. After a short business meeting, the group car-pooled to The Little School House also known as Landfair School in Mercer County. They were welcomed by Michelle Houts, local author and current owner of the school house.
Terri Kerns introduced Houts who first spoke about the history of the school, which was built in 1894. Students who lived within a fourmile radius attended this particular oneroom school. In 1908, the school boasted its largest class of 30 students and one teacher in grades one through eight. It closed in the 1939-40 school year
with only 16 students attending.
Houts fell in love with the school house and wanted to save it from demolition after her former father-inlaw acquired the property on which it was located. He deeded her the school house plus three acres of land, allowing her to “save one small piece of history.”
The Landfair School had structural integrity that other old school houses didn’t which allowed Houts and her family to renovate it over a period of four years. The building had previously been used for farm storage, so it took a lot of hard work to bring Hout’s vision to life. The roof was repaired first, but much of the original slate was still intact. The chalkboards were replaced, and a new floor and ceiling were installed. The original windows were refinished, and the rosette window cornices were replaced. Lights, a furnace, an indoor bathroom, and electricity were added. The original school bell can still be rung from the inside of the building.
Houts has even been able to meet some of the school’s former students, most of whom are now in their 90’s. At first sight, many did not recognized the renovated, old school; however, but soon their stories started to unfold and their memories returned.
Houts, a former career educator and author of numerous books has turned the school house into a serene place where she writes her stories. As a child, Houts always loved writing. As a young mother, she loved reading books to her children. The Westerville native has had success in writing picture books for young children and fiction and nonfiction for middle schoolers. She particularly enjoys writing about nature and real people. Her books have won the International Reading Association’s Children’s Book Award as well as Bank Street College’s Best Book designation.
Some of her popular books available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble as well as the Auglaize County libraries include a three part science series called “Lucy’s Lab;” “Winterfrost,” a timeless story that upholds and nurtures the magical world of nature and childhood; “Sea Glass Summer;” “When Grandma Gatewood Took a Hike,” a story about the first woman who hiked the entire Appalachian Trail all by herself; and “Silent Swoop – an Owl, an Egg, and a Warm Shirt Pocket,” a true story about the birth and life of Coal, a great-horned owl and the man who took care of him, Walter Crawford. Her next book, “Hopefully the Scarecrow,” is scheduled to come out on Aug.t 8 of this year.
When the writing process is finished, Houts said an author must then give up her manuscript to the illustrator. Many times writers and illustrators never meet, so it is often a leap of faith for the writer. In addition to writing, Houts has edited several books for others writers.
Members were able to purchase some of the books Houts has written, and she genially autographed each one. As members of the Auglaize County Retired Teachers Association left their trip back in time to the Landfair School House, Michelle rang her visitors out with the traditional school bell which signaled both the beginning and the end to the school day in the original one-room school house.
The next meeting of the Auglaize County Retired Teachers is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 at the bowling alley in New Bremen where Chris Moynehan of the Armstrong Museum in Wapakoneta will speak on the upcoming April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse. All retired teachers in Auglaize County are welcome to attend. Please contact Diane Elshire for reservations at 419-738-6183.