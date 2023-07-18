Around 30 members of the Auglaize County Retired Teachers Association met for a buffet lunch at C-Town Wings in Celina for their July meeting.

The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Beverly Zeigler and a prayer given by Membership Committee Chair, Charlotte Duncan. Duncan also introduced four newly retired teachers who joined ACRTA at the July 12 meeting: Joe Ginter, Deb Hinkley, Karen Newlove, and Cindy Wilker.

