Lima, OH (May 10, 2023) – The Lima Symphony Orchestra brings its popular “Symphony Storytime” to New Bremen next week. Throughout the season, the Lima Symphony brings Symphony Storytime programs to Allen
and all surrounding counties, extending the Symphony’s educational reach and impact. The new program will explore the concept of “opposites”! Details: Thursday, May 18 | 6:30PM - New Bremen Public Library (45 S Washington St, New Bremen, OH 45869)
For this innovative program, children and their families will enjoy outstanding newer publications featuring the theme of “opposites.” This program features Big is Big (and little, little), by J. Patrick Lewis, Big Bear, Small Mouse by Karma Wilson, and The Tortoise or the Hare by Toni Morrison and Slade Morrison, all accompanied by live music from Lima Symphony Orchestra musicians. The program will draw parallels between concepts of contrast using musical examples to accompany the stories. With a focus on creative movement and music literacy, "Symphony Storytime"
