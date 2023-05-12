Lima, OH (May 10, 2023) – The Lima Symphony Orchestra brings its popular “Symphony Storytime” to New Bremen next week. Throughout the season, the Lima Symphony brings Symphony Storytime programs to Allen

and all surrounding counties, extending the Symphony’s educational reach and impact. The new program will explore the concept of “opposites”! Details: Thursday, May 18 | 6:30PM - New Bremen Public Library (45 S Washington St, New Bremen, OH 45869)

