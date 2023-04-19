VAN WERT — Van Wert Federal Savings Bank presents classic rock sensation, Grand Funk Railroad at The Niswonger on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. This Van Wert Live event will be a stop on the 2023 American Band Tour. After playing to millions of fans on the band’s tours from 1996 to 2022, Grand Funk’s 2023 American Band Tour will continue to reach both new and long-time fans. The supporting sponsor for the Van Wert tour stop is Westwood Behavioral Health.
Known as “The American Band”, the highenergy five-piece group will play forty shows all over the USA this year. Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multimillion selling hit, We’re An American Band) and bassist Mel Schacher, “The God Of Thunder”. Joining Don and Mel are true “All Stars”. Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 Special. Max penned and sang 38’s biggest hit “Second Chance” and was co-founder of California’s legendary Jack Mack and the Heart Attack. Don refers to Max as “the best blue-eyed soul singer on the planet”. Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf, and Billy Squier. (KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were influenced early on by Grand Funk.) Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami. Affectionately called “Dr. Tim”, his credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and English soul man Robert Palmer.
Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard-driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation, and forceful pop melodies. The fact that Grand Funk’s legacy still reigns over the Classic Rock landscape fifty years after its 1969 birth in Flint, Michigan is a testament to the group’s influence and staying power. Mega-hits We’re An American Band, I’m Your Captain/Closer To Home, Locomotion and Some Kind Of Wonderful still receive continuous airplay on Classic Rock radio. Internationally acclaimed Grand Funk has toured the world, selling out in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and South America. A 1971 performance at New York’s Shea Stadium sold out faster than the Beatles. The group’s widespread appeal is also evident in its prestigious recording achievements. Over their career, Grand Funk has had 19 charted singles, 8 Top 40 hits, and two Number One singles (We’re An American Band and Locomotion, both selling more than one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest hits package Grand Funk Railroad the Collectors Series.
The multi-talented band carries on the tradition of Grand Funk hits and creates a new chapter in the legacy of Grand Funk Railroad. THE AMERICAN BAND TOUR 2023, brings seasoned Grand Funk lovers and contemporary rock fans who are discovering the group for the first time together to celebrate the 50th ANNIVERSARY with Grand Funk Railroad.
Tickets from $39 are available now to Van Wert Live Members. General Sales begin on Friday, April 28. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10% discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at VanWertLive.com or through the Box Office Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. / 419-238-6722.
The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. 2023 Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 S, Van Wert.