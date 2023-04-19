VAN WERT — Van Wert Federal Savings Bank presents classic rock sensation, Grand Funk Railroad at The Niswonger on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. This Van Wert Live event will be a stop on the 2023 American Band Tour. After playing to millions of fans on the band’s tours from 1996 to 2022, Grand Funk’s 2023 American Band Tour will continue to reach both new and long-time fans. The supporting sponsor for the Van Wert tour stop is Westwood Behavioral Health.

Known as “The American Band”, the highenergy five-piece group will play forty shows all over the USA this year. Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multimillion selling hit, We’re An American Band) and bassist Mel Schacher, “The God Of Thunder”. Joining Don and Mel are true “All Stars”. Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 Special. Max penned and sang 38’s biggest hit “Second Chance” and was co-founder of California’s legendary Jack Mack and the Heart Attack. Don refers to Max as “the best blue-eyed soul singer on the planet”. Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf, and Billy Squier. (KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were influenced early on by Grand Funk.) Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami. Affectionately called “Dr. Tim”, his credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and English soul man Robert Palmer.

Tags

Recommended for you