Gongoozlers Brewery, located at 629 W. Monroe St. in New Bremen, was the place to be on Saturday as local businesses partnered together and hosted the Small Business Smokeout.
The event featured food by the New Bremen Coffee Company and Hog Wild and drinks were provided by the brewery.
The public was welcome and guests had reserved times inside the brewery in the weeks leading up to ensure they had a spot and had enough space to adequately social distance.
The meal included one pint or one flight of beer, a chicken sandwich featuring Holy Smokes’ barbecue chicken topped with beer cheese and lettuce on a pretzel bun with chips and a cookie.
“It's just a way of bringing people out and supporting local, small businesses,” said Leah Hartwig of Gongoozlers.
