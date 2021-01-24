St. Marys, OH (45885)

Today

Cloudy early with a light wintry mix this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening...changing to rain showers late. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.