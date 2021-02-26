The coronavirus has negatively affected downtown businesses over the course of a year’s time, but one aspect that has not negatively impacted businesses — namely for local restaurants — has been the entertainment they have brought in to keep business booming.
In downtown St. Marys GR8 Vines Winery and Guarnieri Pizzeria have continued to book local entertainment gigs, which owners of both places saying entertainment is still a big hit.
Photo: St. Marys native Nick Wilson sings during his Feb. 13 performance at GR8 Vines Winery. Following COVID restrictions, live entertainment is safely returning.