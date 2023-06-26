The St. Marys Area Community Band is a place for musicians who want to continue playing music past their high school, college, or even professional careers.
“We have approximately 65 members in the band. Our youngest is a junior in high school and we have a couple members who are over 70,” said Band Director Dane Newlove.
“Music is definitely for a lifetime, that is something we tried to teach our students in St. Marys. This is a way for interested people in West Central Ohio to keep performing,” said Newlove. He said that the band is a traditional concert band made of woodwinds, brass, and percussion, and that it is made up of people from sixteen communities in the area. “There are some active and retired music teachers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life.”
Newlove said that the band came about ten years ago after he retired from St. Marys City Schools after being the Band Director there for 27 years.
“My successor pitched the idea to start a community band. It was something I thought of doing over 27 years as band director,” said Newlove. He said that being the band director kept him too busy to form a band, but when he retired, he said the time was right. “It seemed like a good idea to do it, so ten years later, here we are.”
Newlove said that the band performs several times over the summer months, and usually at Memorial
“We perform at St. Marys SummerFest, then the last couple of years we’ve done a Christmas concert,” said Newlove. He said the Christmas concert came about via request from band members.
When you attend a performance by the band, Newlove said you can expect a variety of music.
“It’s a really good mixture of music that we perform. In the past we have done themed concerts. We’ve done a circus themed one in the past, and a couple of years ago with the Armstrong Museum,
we did a space themed show,” said Newlove. He said that the music they perform is music that people will enjoy. “A lot of marches, some broadway musical medleys, etc.”
The band is an all volunteer organization that will accept free will donations at their performances to help cover costs.
“We have great community support through the Community Foundation,” said Newlove. He said that they’ve commissioned a new piece of music for SummerFest in honor of St. Marys’ Bicentennial. “It’s almost done and we’ll be premiering it at our SummerFest concert.”
If you’d like to hear the band, you don’t have to wait long. Their next performance
is Fri. June 23, at the Memorial High School Auditorium at 7:00 p.m..
“We have our Sousa Spectacular Concert with special guest Director Rod Miller. He is one of the countries most knowledgeable experts about John Phillip Sousa,” said Newlove. There will also be two soloists from the U.S. Army’s 399th Army Band from Fort Leonard Wood Missouri.
“The concert should be about one and a half hours long. We’re doing 15 songs, with some narration in between,” said Newlove before continuing. “Some Sousa marches, the two solo pieces, some of which are patriotic numbers, and some very recognizable pieces.”