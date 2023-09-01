St. Marys will soon see four centuries of music coming to The Grand’s stage. The St. Marys Community Public Library is bringing in classical guitarist Peter Fletcher for a free show on Wednesday, Sept. 6, starting at 7:00 p.m. The Grand has been hosting artists, musicians, comedians, and a play throughout the year, and Fletcher will bring something new to the area.
St. Marys Community Public Library’s Adult Services Coordinator Beth Keuneke said that the performance came about because Fletcher is in the area, and his agent reached out.
“His agent called and said he’d be doing a performance in the area,” said Keuneke. From there,
Keuneke said she consulted with other staff at the library and decided move forward with the performance. “It’s something where we like to get something for everyone, and try a new thing.”
From there Keuneke reached out to The Grand, where she said Project Coordinator for The Grand Doug Spencer was excited
about the opportunity to host Fletcher.
“I think its just us working with them, and them working with us, to help us and to help the community,” said Keuneke before continuing. “And to bring exciting and interesting things to St. Marys.”
Fletcher is a renown performer who started studying guitar at age seven, and has a Masters of Music degree from the Eastman School of Music, and
whom has released several albums. Fletcher has performed at places like Carnegie Hall, Cincinnati’s Memorial Hall, St. Philip Cathedral in Atlanta, and the Chicago Cultural Center amongst numerous others.