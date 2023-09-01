St. Marys will soon see four centuries of music coming to The Grand’s stage. The St. Marys Community Public Library is bringing in classical guitarist Peter Fletcher for a free show on Wednesday, Sept. 6, starting at 7:00 p.m. The Grand has been hosting artists, musicians, comedians, and a play throughout the year, and Fletcher will bring something new to the area.

St. Marys Community Public Library’s Adult Services Coordinator Beth Keuneke said that the performance came about because Fletcher is in the area, and his agent reached out.

