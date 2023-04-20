Bluegrass is coming to The Grand in downtown St. Marys this weekend. The St. Marys Theater & Grand Opera house will play host to two bands; The Next Paige, and New Outlook on Saturday. After the bands perform, there will be a showing of ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’.
“I think something like this is huge. Just such a variety of music, and many other things coming down the road,” said President of the Theater Restoration Dean Axe.
“We’re basically a four piece band, and sometimes we carry a fiddle,” said Lori Lambert, co-owner of the New Outlook band. She said that they regularly have a mandolin, guitar, banjo, and bass for their performances.
“We do a mixture of a lot of stuff. We’ll do classic country, bluegrass, gospel, and all of the above mixed in,” said Lambert before continuing. “We’re probably more known for our harmony vocals than anything.”
Lambert explained that The Grand reached out to the band to come play, and that they were happy to accept.
