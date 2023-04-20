New Outlook band

Members of the New Outlook band perform sound checks in preparation for their upcoming performance at The Grand on Saturday.

 Photo by Brent Melton

Bluegrass is coming to The Grand in downtown St. Marys this weekend. The St. Marys Theater & Grand Opera house will play host to two bands; The Next Paige, and New Outlook on Saturday. After the bands perform, there will be a showing of ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’.

“I think something like this is huge. Just such a variety of music, and many other things coming down the road,” said President of the Theater Restoration Dean Axe.

