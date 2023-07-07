Auglaize County will be receiving a few visits from a new author coming this July who’s main goal is to help spread information on mental health and trauma.
Gina Fox is a certified complex trauma recovery coach who wrote the workbook In The Mind: Cognitive Distortions, with plans to hold several book signings over the following weeks. She provided a basic overview on what her job means and what she specializes in.
“I work with females that have gone through childhood trauma,” said Fox as being a big part of her job. “What I do is walk alongside them in the healing and help them overcome the aftereffects of the trauma”
Fox hopes to spread more information on trauma and mental health overall by holding these book signings. The first one will occur over the First Friday event in downtown St. Marys from 6-9 p.m., at Biggby Coffee in St. Marys on July 8 from 9-11 a.m., at Dash and Joeys in Wapakoneta on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Jammin for Jesus Fest in Botkins on July 29 from 2-8 p.m.
“I used to be an introvert. I don’t like public speaking, I never have,” stated Fox about herself. She believes that this is something God has made her calling and aims to inspire many people to get the mental help they need.
Fox hopes to continue this line of work and publish other items that will help others with their continued issues. She encourages anyone that wants to improve their mental health to start at the earliest opportunity.
For more information on these topics, or for more information on Fox herself, feel free to check out her website at BeautifulFlawedWarrior.com.