Auglaize DD Story Time

(L to R) Renee Kohler, Whitney Langston, and Angela Ahlers from the Auglaize Board of Developmental Disabilities read a book to St. Marys City Schools Second Graders Thursday afternoon.

 Photo By Brent Melton

On Thursday second graders from St. Marys City Schools got to listen to a story, and interact with the storyteller.

“Its an outreach effort to reach kids young, and start to build that understanding and awareness of disability, to promote inclusion,” said Renee Kohler, Superintendent of the Auglaize Board of Developmental Disabilities.

