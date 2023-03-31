On Thursday second graders from St. Marys City Schools got to listen to a story, and interact with the storyteller.
“Its an outreach effort to reach kids young, and start to build that understanding and awareness of disability, to promote inclusion,” said Renee Kohler, Superintendent of the Auglaize Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The book chosen for the reading was called ‘Just Ask: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You’ by Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Whitney Langston of the Board read the book aloud to students, as Kohler, and Angela Ahlers, also from the board, held copies of the book so students could see the illustrations more clearly. At the beginning, Langston asked students to answer questions the book asked, without having to be called upon.
was done, there was a question and answer session where Langston would ask students a variety of questions about what made people different, and about how they could promote inclusion. The students would excitedly give answers, talk about how they we’re different, and how they wanted to make sure other students wouldn’t get left out.
