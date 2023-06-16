ohn Philip Sousa’s music is coming to the Memorial High School’s Auditorium, and along with it are soloists from the U.S. Army’s 399th Army Band from Fort Leonard Wood Missouri. Soloists Sergeant Bridget Olenik and Specialist Douglas Olenik will be performing with the St. Marys Area Community Band on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. for the Sousa Spectacular.
The free performance will be conducted by Rod Miller who will be portraying Sousa during the concert. Miller is the director of bands and instructor of instrumental music education at Heidelberg University.
As you might have guessed, the soloists are married, and were teaching music in Ohio before joining the Army.
“I was a music teacher at Fostoria, and my husband was teaching at Ottawa Glandorf,” said Bridget Olenik. She said that one of her friends had enlisted in the military later in life, and that it was a career option for professional musicians to consider. Olenik said that she joined first, spending time with the 122nd Ohio Army National Guard Band and was followed by her husband.
“Doug was ready to go active duty, he auditioned to go in, at the same time they auditioned me to go active, so thats how we both ended up on active duty,” explained Olenik.
Olenik said that for this performance, the St. Marys Area Community Band Director Dane Newlove reached out.
“The Army bands have changed to included recruiting and
outreach as our mission. This concert is part of that mission of community outreach,” said Olenik. She said that the 499th is busy this time of year with changes of command, so it’ll be a short trip.
“Our responsibilities are pretty extensive on post this time of year. We’re leaving after a change of command ceremony, coming out then driving right back,” said Olenik.
When it comes to the army and musicians, she said they do a lot to support both the military community, and the public.
“It’s a combination of doing musical missions, performing to support the base because we have so many schools here,” said Olenik before continuing. “We do performances on post and community outreach, and go out on recruiting tours.”
She said that the band will send out soloists, as well as the full band to different events depending on what the request is.
“One of my favorite parts of the job is going back out into the civilian world as an ambassador of the Army,” said Olenik.
Being out in the public Olenik said she works to dispel stereotypes about the Army.
“We talk to real people, we’re just like anybody else. We’re former teachers and performers,” said Olenik. She said that having conversations with civilians, and connecting through music, is something special.
“When we’re at a parade, that community we’re marching in, it may be one of the few times they’re face to face with someone in the military,” said Olenik.