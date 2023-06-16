ohn Philip Sousa’s music is coming to the Memorial High School’s Auditorium, and along with it are soloists from the U.S. Army’s 399th Army Band from Fort Leonard Wood Missouri. Soloists Sergeant Bridget Olenik and Specialist Douglas Olenik will be performing with the St. Marys Area Community Band on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. for the Sousa Spectacular.

The free performance will be conducted by Rod Miller who will be portraying Sousa during the concert. Miller is the director of bands and instructor of instrumental music education at Heidelberg University.

Recommended for you