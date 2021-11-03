Less than 16 percent of eligible Auglaize County voters made it to the polls Tuesday, where many voters faced ballots containing nothing but mostly uncontested races.
There were a few close races, however.
In St. Marys, the race for the second ward representative was closely contested, with Ashley Randolph earning a seat on city council, getting 204 votes.
Randolph defeated David Lunz, 133 votes, and Kyle Schmehl, 81 votes.
The St. Marys treasurer’s race was contested; Frank Thomas won with 463 votes to Kathy Fleagle’s 437 votes.
James Harris was uncontested in his race for president of St. Marys City Council. Robert Fitzgerald, Todd Fleagle and Dan Uhlenhake were elected as at-large members for St. Marys city council in uncontested races. Also uncontested were John Bubp, first ward; James Christman, third ward; and Robin Willoughby, the fourth ward.
Waynesfield residents will see new faces around council’s table in January, two township trustee races were decided and fire and EMS levies were approved.
Here’s a roundup of county election results:
Council races
In another contested race out of Minster, Curt Albers (634 votes), Craig Oldiges (633), Travis Wilges (615) and Craig Sherman (575) were voted to seats on the village council. Forest Kiztmiller earned 299 votes in his unsuccessful bid for a seat on council.
In New Bremen, Dennis Burnell, Dan Condon, Tess Elshoff and Jessica Lomakin were elected council members.
In New Knoxville, Carolyn Bock, Brian Jones and Duane Steinecker were elected to village council. A fourth seat will need to be filled.
