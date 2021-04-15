Locally, the number of coronavirus cases has been trending back up over the last few weeks.
Thursday, in a press release from the Auglaize County Health Department, Caitlin Decker, the health department’s public information officer, said Auglaize numbers have nearly tripled in the last five weeks.
On March 17, there were 46 cases per 100,000 in a two-week period. On Thursday, it was reported that the number is now near 160 cases per 100,000 in a two-week period.
“Please encourage others to practice the Ohio Safe Protocols to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus by wearing a mask and social distancing when in public or around those not in your household,” wrote Decker. “We all must work together if we want to achieve the state average of 50 cases per 100,000 and have all health orders removed.”