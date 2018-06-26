Zoning Ordinance Passes

St. Marys City Council passed its ordinance in updating its warehousing zoning code during Monday’s meeting.

Council held a public hearing — with no one attending — and passed Ordinance 2018-11, amending the text of section 245, C-2, zoning ordinance No. 79-12, during Monday’s St. Marys City Council meeting.

The proposed amendment — under the C-2 Generation Commercial Districts — will allow the zoning board of appeals to permit the use of the following: A warehouse facility that contains no more than six loading docks, loading docks cannot be in a front yard, a separate entrance for the office area that reflect the appearance of a commercial storefront or office building, no commercial truck and/or trailer parking in a front yard and has no outside storage of equipment, material or product.

Amending the ordinance now paves the way for a warehouse at the site of the former Kmart building at 1535 Celina Road — which, at one point, was looked at being demolished.

In late February, council passed, under suspension of rules, an emergency resolution authorizing the submittal of a waiver request to the Ohio Development Services agency Office of Community Development of use of the city of St. Marys Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Revolving Loan Funds for the clearance/demolition of the former Kmart store.

Shortly after, however, the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), approved the purchase of the old store, which was valued at $400,000.

City council authorized the CIC to act as its agent in the sale of the property, labeled lot 4, to Gym Supply Warehouse, LLC through American Manufacturing Solutions.

Subsequently, council went into executive session and will purchase a piece of land next to the old Kmart store for its warehousing purposes.

The city will buy 50 feet of land south of the building and to the width of the building from Thomas Rammel, who owns the land. Greg Foxhoven, director of public service and safety, said the land will be used to allow trucks to turn around from their loading docks.

Legislation for the land will be written for council’s next meeting on July 9.

In other business on Monday, council passed Ordinance 2018-09, authorizing the execution of an agreement with Clemans, Nelson & Associates, Inc. for employee relations work and passed Ordinance 2018-11, amending the text of zoning ordinance No. 79-12.

After executive session, council announced that the city will purchase land at 504 Beech St., owned by Robert P. Kohlhorst, to make into a sports complex. The city already owns the land next to it at 506 Beech St., and will look to sell the land at a later date.