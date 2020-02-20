Zion Lutheran Church To Host Program

Zion Lutheran Church will be hosting Tonya Kesler Brittain and Paul Eugene “Gene” Brittain at 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. The program is called Joyful, We Adore Thee using the church's newest digital organ.

Paul Brittain is a native of Catawba County, North Carolina.

He attended Catawba County public schools, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lenoir-Rhyne College and the Master of Business Administration from Pfeiffer College.

Most of his career has been in accounting and inventory control functions. Brittain is a supervisor in the finance department of Honda Logistics in East Liberty.

Musically, Brittain received piano instruction as a child, and briefly studied organ with Professor Larry Lowder of Lenoir-Rhyne College. He has served as organist in several Lutheran and Presbyterian churches.

Brittain shares the love of God, music, travel, and outdoor adventures with his wife of 23 years.

Tonya Brittain is a native of Rowan County, North Carolina.

She attended public school there, began service to Christ as an organist as a teen, received a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College, and a Master of Divinity from Hood Theological Seminary, with Lutheran specific studies from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.

Having served as a church musician for thirty years before being called into ordained ministry, she directed a wide range of vocal and handbell choirs, taught chorus, band, and music theory in the Burke County Public School system, managed the Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir and toured with them and the Appalachian Chorale. She has served as pastor of First English Lutheran Church in Marysville 2016.

Saturday's event is free to the public and the church will have a cookie and punch fellowship following the music.