YMCA Labels Pool Transition as Smooth

At the Dec. 17, 2018 New Bremen Village Council meeting council officially entered into a management agreement with YMCA of Greater Dayton for the village pool. The south branch of the Auglaize-Mercer counties family YMCA operates under the YMCA of Greater Dayton and this summer marks the first year they have been in control of the village pool.

So far, everything has been a smooth transition, Executive Director Kay Fenters.

“We tried to keep a lot of things similar just with this being the first year, we wanted it to be a smooth transition,” she said. “We did get a lightning detector for the pool, that way we know when there’s storms within a 30-mile radius and that helps our guards stay on top of that and make sure people are safe there.

“The big thing is we’re just trying to stay open as long as the weather allows.”

The first couple of weeks of the pool season were rough, she added, as rain kept the pool from being open to pass holders.

Despite keeping changes small, one addition the YMCA made to the pool was a new band policy to help the lifeguards identify if a swimmer is somewhere above their skill level.

“Probably the biggest change we’ve had is we’ve instituted a band policy for safety for the children,” Fenters said. “We have three colors of bands — a red band, a yellow band and a green band. Each child is swim tested and it is an identification system that will help better classify the swimmers with their age and ability.”

She explained that red wristbands were given to children 7 and under who did not pass the swim test. A red band also means that an adult has to be within arms reach of the child at all times. Yellow bands are for children 8 to 9 years old who don’t pass the swim test. It also means a parent must be in visible distance of the child at all times.

Finally, green wristbands are for anyone who passes the swim test. The green band allows for that child to have free reign of the pools facilities, utilizing the diving boards, slides and everything else.

The swim test is a 25-yard swim followed by treading water in the deep end for 1-minute. The goal is to ensure that children are not doing anything that is beyond their ability level.

It’s important to note that an adult is anyone 18 years old and older.

While the pool is managed by the YMCA, those who want to utilize the pool don’t have to be members of the organization. They can sign up for their memberships to the pool at the Y, but that can also be done at the pool itself.

A membership is a one-time payment of $100 for a family or $50 for the individual.

The pool is open 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adult swim is held Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m.to 6 p.m.

Information about whether the pool will be closing early for swim meets or for weather related closures, follow the Auglaize-Mercer YMCA on Facebook.

“I think it’s been a very easy transition,” Fenters said. “The village has been great and everyone has been very helpful. Three of the managers that we have right now have actually been guards in the past at the pool so they’re very familiar with the pool and that has been very helpful. So far it has been a very smooth transition.”