Xcaret To Host Splash Pad Fundraiser

On Monday, Xcaret Mexican restaurant, located at the intersection of state Routes 703 and 364, will host a fundraiser for the city of St. Marys' splash pad project by donating 20% of that day's total sales receipt to the city.

During Monday's city council meeting, mayor Pat McGowan said the city has received $1,300, but was encouraging more local philanthropic investment in the $250,000 project.

"I hope that the philanthropic spirit hits a little bit more and we can get a little more money into it because this is for the kids," he said. "This is also an asset and a quality of life for our children growing up much better to have something like this."

The city sent out a letter to community and business leaders May 31, informing them of its plans to construct a splash pad at the High Street Shelter House — with the hope that the project will be done by spring 2020.

The idea for a splash pad stemmed from a meeting in 2016 between members of the St. Marys Parks and Playgrounds Committee and Kristy Guy’s fourth-grade class at St. Marys West Intermediate.

The city is receiving funds from the state level as State Rep. Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) requested money for a splash pad last year where the city received $100,000 for the project. The city will pay $250,000 upfront and then get reimbursed by the state’s portion.