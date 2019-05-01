WSULCPA Graduates All 15 Cadets From 2018-19 Academy

More than eight months ago, 15 brand new cadets began their journey to a law enforcement career with their first day of instruction in the Wright State University — Lake Campus Police Academy (WSULCPA). Tuesday evening, all 15 cadets received their certificates of completion during their academy graduation ceremony.

“This is probably one of my best groups of cadets,” said Academy Commander Mark Ernst. “They all have each other’s backs. The biggest commitment sometimes is the time — they’re out here 700-plus hours, nights, weekends — and I think some of them probably get tired of it at times and wonder if they’ll make it to the end but they all supported each other and stuck it out to the end.

“I think they’re all going to head off and have great careers.”

Ernst noted that this is the first time he has had an entire academy class start and finish together. He said he has had larger classes at the start but a few cadets end up dropping from the class but this year’s class is the largest he has graduated.

The cadets endured more than 700 hours of training to earn their certification and during the hourlong graduation ceremony, they received a few more minutes of instruction from Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission Compliance Officer Gregory Brillhart.

A 44-year veteran of law enforcement, Brillhart has worked in several different agencies ranging from his service as a military police officer to city police officer to sheriff’s deputy and made sure to point out that no matter where the cadets are headed, there are certain qualities that make up a police officer.

“You guys are going to have to deal with some things that Chief Ernst and I never had to deal with,” he said. “Everything you do will be recorded by somebody on their cell phone. Because of this, everything you do will be scrutinized through that screen.”

Brillhart — a lifelong student of the martial art taekwondo — continued by reminding the cadets of the pillars of taekwondo and how they can be applied to law enforcement. Courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit are the pillars that he explained to the cadets.

He told them how an officer needs to be courteous, no matter what the public says or does around them.

“Treat people the way you would want to be treated,” he said. “Treat people the way you would want them to treat your mother, your grandmother or your child to be treated by a police officer. A simple ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ will get you further with the people you serve than trying to just order them around.”

To highlight integrity, Brillhart used an open door at a grocery store as an example of what a good officer would do. He said a good officer would search the building and resecure the door — no matter how hungry or thirsty they were — without helping themselves to any merchandise.

He spoke on perseverance by reminding cadets not to give in to discouragement and to not quit when they fail.

“You may work on a case that takes months or years to solve but don’t give up on it,” he said. “For the first six months or more, you’re going to have to work those nights, weekends, holidays and anniversaries to earn your time off. Don’t give up, you’ll get there.”

Brillhart also reminded the graduates that they have to be in control of themselves at all times but, “when the chips are down, fight like the third monkey to get on the ark and it’s raining.”

Ernst used Brillhart’s address to remind the families and cadets about how all of those qualities are already in the graduates because they displayed the perseverance to complete the intense training involved in the academy.

Cadets received more than 728 hours of training in topics such as human relations, the legal system, firearms, driving, pepper spray, taser and mental health to not only satisfy state requirements for police officers but to create a well-rounded, employable officer.

The intensity of some courses — such as taser and pepper spray training — helped create the bond that drove the cadets to support each other. As each cadet progressed through the training, they had more respect for the job and more respect for each other.

“For example, during the physical fitness portion of it, they were all pushing each other,” Ernst said. “They all worked hard and got along really well and we’re really proud of them.”

Receiving their Ohio State Peace Officer certifications Tuesday were: Dylan Bush, Jessica Clune, Walter Conley, Jacob Cooper, Dylan Davis, Jacob Gilstrap, Caleb Gladhill, Todd Herbst, Jacob Huber, James Luana, Dakota McVety, Collin Merrell, Nicholas Rayoum, Nick Topp and Samantha Wehe.

Five of the cadets are already working for either the Mercer or Shelby county sheriff’s offices and Ernst said most have already taken civil service tests and are on hiring lists.

The next academy class starts Aug. 19 and has 15 spots open. Those interested can call the Lake Campus and ask for Ernst for more information.